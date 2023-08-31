Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $180, official Google Pixel 7a cases $25, more

The second-best prices drop Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to $180 to headline all of today’s best deals. There are also the first discounts on Google’s official Pixel 7a cases from $25, as well as Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet at $270. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Second-best prices drop Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Amazon is now discounting Samsung’s last-generation Galaxy Watch 5 to the second-best prices yet. The savings kick off with the 40mm Bluetooth Bespoke model at $180. Down from $280, you’re looking at $100 in savings alongside the best price outside of Prime Day. It’s $20 under our previous mention, by comparison. The larger 44mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 5 is also on sale and clocks in at $210. That’s down $80 from the usual $309 price tag while also marking the second-best price. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s now previous-generation Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors to complement all its latest smartphones. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to a more durable sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package, with a larger battery to boot to ensure it’s spending less time charging and more time on your wrist.

Google’s official Pixel 7a cases from $25

Amazon is now offering the very first discount on the official Google Pixel 7a Case at $25.50 shipped. Down from $30, you’re looking at 15% in savings alongside a new all-time low. Several styles are available too. Wrapping your Pixel 7a in a slightly transparent polycarbonate, this official case can defend against scratches and drops alike.

Alongside all of the added protective benefits of the case, Google also employs a build crafted from over 30% recycled materials. It’s a trend we’ve been seeing more and more from smartphone manufacturers and a refreshing adjustment for these official covers. We took a hands-on look at how everything stacks up in a recent review of the Pixel 7 Pro version too.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet at $270

Amazon is offering a solid price drop on the current-generation Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet at $270. Regularly $440 directly from Samsung, this model has been bouncing between full price to $330 at Amazon for most of this year. Today’s deal delivers up to $170 in savings and marks the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in 2023. Centered around a 10.4-inch display set within a metal frame, it boasts AKG-designed Dolby Atmos-ready speakers, up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, and DEX support – “send multiple windows to the devices of your choice and control them all from your Galaxy Tab S6 Lite like a boss.” This model also includes an S Pen for handwritten notes and doodles – it “attaches magnetically right to your tablet and is always ready to go.”

