Pixel Fold and Tablet get more Living Universe live wallpapers

The Pixel Fold and Tablet only supported a subset of live wallpapers in the Living Universe collection at launch, but Google has now added a few more.

The new live wallpapers on the Pixel Tablet and Fold are:

Marvelous Marble

Moon Shot

Calming coastline, Lagos

World comes to you

Arches National Park, Moab, Utah

Horizon

The Pixel Fold gets four additional backgrounds:

Tropical Voyage, Malolo Barrier Reef

A walk in the clouds, Hawaii

Hidden fires, Mount Vesuvius

Hint of salt, Salar de Uyuni

Meanwhile, Google has removed Pantheon (Rome, Italy), with those additions joining:

Bird’s-Eye View, Zion National Park

White Sands, Sonoran Desert

Flying above, Monument Valley

Garden, Kent, United Kingdom

Half Dome, Yosemite National Park, CA

Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan

Whitehaven Beach, Queensland, Australia

As such, you now have 13 Living Universe live wallpapers on the Pixel Tablet and 18 with the Fold. On Pixel phones, there are 21 available backgrounds in that collection. Google presumably took into consideration layout in deciding whether to add support. (If you set-up your new device from an existing phone, an unavailable background might have transferred over.)

They all look good on the Pixel Fold’s cover screen, while some are better than others on a wider display. This appears to have been a server-side addition in recent days, with something similar happening for the Pixel 7 and Horizon in July. We’re seeing it on Android 13 and 14 Beta today.

