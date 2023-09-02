 Skip to main content

Pixel Fold and Tablet get more Living Universe live wallpapers

Abner Li  | Sep 2 2023
The Pixel Fold and Tablet only supported a subset of live wallpapers in the Living Universe collection at launch, but Google has now added a few more.

The new live wallpapers on the Pixel Tablet and Fold are:

  • Marvelous Marble
  • Moon Shot
  • Calming coastline, Lagos
  • World comes to you
  • Arches National Park, Moab, Utah
  • Horizon

The Pixel Fold gets four additional backgrounds:

  • Tropical Voyage, Malolo Barrier Reef
  • A walk in the clouds, Hawaii
  • Hidden fires, Mount Vesuvius
  • Hint of salt, Salar de Uyuni

Meanwhile, Google has removed Pantheon (Rome, Italy), with those additions joining:

  • Bird’s-Eye View, Zion National Park
  • White Sands, Sonoran Desert
  • Flying above, Monument Valley
  • Garden, Kent, United Kingdom
  • Half Dome, Yosemite National Park, CA
  • Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan
  • Whitehaven Beach, Queensland, Australia
  • Pixel Fold live wallpapers
  • Pixel Tablet live wallpapers

As such, you now have 13 Living Universe live wallpapers on the Pixel Tablet and 18 with the Fold. On Pixel phones, there are 21 available backgrounds in that collection. Google presumably took into consideration layout in deciding whether to add support. (If you set-up your new device from an existing phone, an unavailable background might have transferred over.)

They all look good on the Pixel Fold’s cover screen, while some are better than others on a wider display. This appears to have been a server-side addition in recent days, with something similar happening for the Pixel 7 and Horizon in July. We’re seeing it on Android 13 and 14 Beta today.

