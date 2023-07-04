Google brings back the Horizon live wallpaper on Pixel 7

At launch, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro series lacked the “Horizon” live wallpaper, but it’s now available again to download and set as your background.

Starting with the Pixel 6a and continuing with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the Living Universe collection lacked the “Horizon” live wallpaper that would reflect your battery percentage: “Look to the horizon. The sun rises as your phone charges, and lowers as the battery is used.”

All the other backgrounds were present, but the wallpaper that was introduced with the original Pixel in 2016 wasn’t for, seemingly, no particular reason.

In the past day or so, Horizon has returned on a Pixel 7 (running Android 13) and 7 Pro (Android 14 Beta 3.1) with a server-side update. It’s fantastic that this lapse has been addressed as it truly is a fan favorite that ambiently conveyed battery status.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will see mineral-inspired wallpapers. Meanwhile, the Pixel Tablet does have the Living Universe collection in Wallpapear & style, but only eight are offered. These are presumably the only large screen-optimized live backgrounds:

Bird’s-Eye View, Zion National Park

White Sands, Sonoran Desert

Flying above, Monument Valley

Garden, Kent, United Kingdom

Half Dome, Yosemite National Park, CA

Pantheon, Rome, Italy

Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan

Whitehaven Beach, Queensland, Australia

