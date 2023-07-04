 Skip to main content

Google brings back the Horizon live wallpaper on Pixel 7

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 4 2023 - 12:53 am PT
2 Comments

At launch, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro series lacked the “Horizon” live wallpaper, but it’s now available again to download and set as your background. 

Starting with the Pixel 6a and continuing with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the Living Universe collection lacked the “Horizon” live wallpaper that would reflect your battery percentage: “Look to the horizon. The sun rises as your phone charges, and lowers as the battery is used.”

All the other backgrounds were present, but the wallpaper that was introduced with the original Pixel in 2016 wasn’t for, seemingly, no particular reason.

In the past day or so, Horizon has returned on a Pixel 7 (running Android 13) and 7 Pro (Android 14 Beta 3.1) with a server-side update. It’s fantastic that this lapse has been addressed as it truly is a fan favorite that ambiently conveyed battery status.

Pixel 7 Horizon wallpaper
Pixel 7 Horizon wallpaper

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will see mineral-inspired wallpapers. Meanwhile, the Pixel Tablet does have the Living Universe collection in Wallpapear & style, but only eight are offered. These are presumably the only large screen-optimized live backgrounds:

  • Bird’s-Eye View, Zion National Park
  • White Sands, Sonoran Desert
  • Flying above, Monument Valley
  • Garden, Kent, United Kingdom
  • Half Dome, Yosemite National Park, CA
  • Pantheon, Rome, Italy
  • Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan
  • Whitehaven Beach, Queensland, Australia

More on Pixel 7:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com