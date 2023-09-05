Shorts are coming to the Google Play Store

In addition to lists and other written recommendations, a YouTube Shorts video series called “The Play Report” is the latest piece of editorial content coming to the Google Play Store.

This original series “spotlights the latest and greatest apps and games on Google Play.” The Play Report will be hosted by a rotating cast of “expert voices,” including Googlers and YouTube Creators, with a snippy “download on what to download” tagline.

It will prominently appear at the top of the Play Store as a carousel, with the name of the app being highlighted appearing at the bottom of each vertical thumbnail. It appears to replace other high-profile promotional carousels, while the player features an install button at the bottom.

Behind-the-scenes, this just appears to be YouTube Shorts, with the app store already supporting regular videos in listings. Google is piloting this new way to surface hidden gems and trending apps/games in the US.

For those that aren’t seeing “The Play Report” today, the Shorts will also be uploaded to Google Play’s existing YouTube, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Look out for new episodes over the next few weeks.

More on Google Play: