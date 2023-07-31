Google Play Store tests semipermanent bottom bar

Google is testing a curious change to the Play Store on Android that sees a somewhat persistent bottom bar.

At the moment, Google Play’s four-tab bottom bar disappears after you leave any of the main feeds (Games, Apps, Offers, and Books) and their top tabs. The Play Store is testing a change where the navigation element remains when you open an app (but not book) listing. This persistent bottom app bar only appears there, while no active tab is selected. Tapping a section takes you there immediately with a back gesture returning you to the listing.

The persistent bottom bar does not appear in search results, Manage apps & device, or Pending downloads. This change feels seamless when you’re on the App or Games main feed and open something. It’s less so when you launch a listing from search or the updates list.

This change can be intended to let users quickly navigate the Play Store. We first spotted this server-side change several weeks ago on one of our devices. If Google is going to go ahead with this change, it should be more persistent and appear everywhere instead of just app pages. As is, the semipersistent nature feels somewhat broken, like it’s a bug.

Gmail adopted a similar (but more consistent) behavior last year.

