 Skip to main content

Google Play Store tests semipermanent bottom bar

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 31 2023 - 11:23 am PT
2 Comments
google play store

Google is testing a curious change to the Play Store on Android that sees a somewhat persistent bottom bar.

At the moment, Google Play’s four-tab bottom bar disappears after you leave any of the main feeds (Games, Apps, Offers, and Books) and their top tabs. The Play Store is testing a change where the navigation element remains when you open an app (but not book) listing. This persistent bottom app bar only appears there, while no active tab is selected. Tapping a section takes you there immediately with a back gesture returning you to the listing.

The persistent bottom bar does not appear in search results, Manage apps & device, or Pending downloads. This change feels seamless when you’re on the App or Games main feed and open something. It’s less so when you launch a listing from search or the updates list.

This change can be intended to let users quickly navigate the Play Store. We first spotted this server-side change several weeks ago on one of our devices. If Google is going to go ahead with this change, it should be more persistent and appear everywhere instead of just app pages. As is, the semipersistent nature feels somewhat broken, like it’s a bug.

Gmail adopted a similar (but more consistent) behavior last year.

More on Google Play:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Play Store

Google Play Store

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com