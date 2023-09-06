 Skip to main content

ChromeOS prepares launcher & lockscreen updates, better settings for Android apps

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 6 2023 - 12:13 pm PT
0 Comments
chromeos on hp dragonfly pro chromebook

Google is toying around with some nice quality-of-life tweaks on ChromeOS, including some launcher updates and the overdue ability to hide profile pictures on the lockscreen.

ChromeOS has always had a simple look and feel to the “homescreen,” with a blank desktop and all of your apps in a customizable grid. Soon, though, that launcher is picking up a few tweaks. The “Everything” launcher, as it will be known, will allow ChromeOS machines to have search results customized as a new flag spotted by @cr_c2cv shows.

Enable search control in launcher so that users can customize the results provided.

This shows up as a new settings icon to the right side of search results, and also is accompanied by a previous discovery that the launcher can show interactive “cards” from the Diagnostics app, such as showing the CPU temperature without opening the full app as pictured below.

Another tweak coming to the launcher is the ability to see apps that are being installed from the Play Store, much like how Android shows installing apps and iOS has done for years.

Beyond that, coming ChromeOS versions are also making some tweaks to settings and privacy. Most noteworthy is a new option to hide your profile picture and username when on the ChromeOS lockscreen. Chromebooks still rely on your Google account to log into the machine, and while you can set a PIN to avoid typing in a password constantly, it still shows your account’s profile picture and your full name when you go to sign in, which may not be something everyone wants. Windows 11, notably, offers the option to hide your email address on the lockscreen, but not a profile picture or your name.

Finally, ChromeOS is also preparing better controls over Android apps. This is done through a slight tweak to the Settings menu which more clearly explains the separation between apps and Google Play, as well as much more clearly explaining that removing the Google Play Store from your ChromeOS device also disables Android apps. Previously, this page only said that you would be removing the Play Store.

It’s not entirely clear when these updates will be made widely available, but it’s certainly nice to see continued tweaks on Google’s end.

More on ChromeOS:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

ChromeOS

ChromeOS

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.