Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 now $200 off, Govee Matter color light strip $45, more

A new all-time low has landed on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at $200 off. It's joined by Samsung's official Rugged Gadget Galaxy S23 case dropping down to $43, which is available alongside Govee's latest color light strip with Matter at $45.

New all-time lows take $200 off Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Z Flip 5. Having just debuted back at the end of July, the new folding smartphone now starts at $799.99 shipped for the unlocked 256GB model. This amounts to $200 in savings from the usual $1,000 price tag and marks only the second price cut we’ve seen since it began shipping. It’s an extra $100 under the first offer we saw and the best price yet. Unlike the first cash discount we saw, today’s offer also includes the elevated 512GB capacity at $919.99. That’s $200 off the usual $1,120 price tag, also marking a new all-time low. We break down the experience in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design inspired by old-school flip phones. Not changing it up all too much from last year’s model, there’s the same treatment that this smartphone’s bigger brother is getting with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip and refreshed hinge mechanism. The interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display remains the same, while the exterior panel is getting a major upgrade to take on the likes of Motorola with a larger design that can show much more content, has a full keyboard for replies, and can run full apps.

Samsung’s official Rugged Gadget Galaxy S23 case hits $42

Joining the ongoing S23 sale, we are now tracking a rare price drop on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Rugged Gadget Case in the Titan colorway at $43, which is also available directly from Samsung at $42. Regularly $65 and usually selling for closer to $50 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the first particularly sizable price drop we have tracked yet. Again, it has been down at $50 for much of its lifetime on Amazon, but today’s deal is delivering a new all-time low for Galaxy S23 users with a penchant for first-party cases. This model, as the name suggests, is designed to protect your device from bumps, drops, and scratches – it has been tested to meet “military standards.” It is compatible with a series of detachable accessories to elevate the experience, including a back-mounted card holder wallet, kickstand, wrist strap, and more.

Save $15 on Govee’s latest color light strip with Matter

Amazon is now offering the second-best price yet on Govee’s first and only Matter-enabled color LED smart light strip. Now dropping the new release to $45, today’s offer lands at $15 off the usual $60 going rate. This is one of the first chances to save since first launching back at the end of May and arrives as the second-best discount so far. It comes within $3 of the all-time low from Prime Day and is the best price cut we’ve seen otherwise.

Aside from just being the first accessory in Govee’s stable to arrive with Matter support, the new light strip also packs out-of-the-box HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support that lets you bring all of the multicolor accent lighting to your preferred digital assistant, with the 6.56-foot strip pairing right to your Wi-Fi. Perfect for making your gaming rig a bit more worthy of the battle station moniker, this accessory is also notable for just adding some ambience to shelves, behind a desk, or anywhere else in your home that could use some lighting.

