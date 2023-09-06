Galaxy Watch 6’s new band mechanism is randomly falling off for some users

Samsung’s new proprietary Galaxy Watch 6 band mechanism isn’t sitting well with some users, causing the straps to randomly detach from the case.

Samsung didn’t completely overhaul the band design with the Galaxy Watch 6; rather, it added a unique way to detach the strap from the Watch 6 – or any other compatible watch, really. The Watch 6 uses 20mm pins, which are fairly common on wristwatches. Rather than a quick-release pin set up with a small knob that needs to be pulled back, Samsung has incorporated a handy little button that retracts the pins from each side so you can slide the strap on. Easy, right?

Well, according to some users on Reddit, that very mechanism is causing some serious issues. According to the reports, that quick-release button can easily – and accidentally – be depressed with your wrist bones (the tip of the ulna, if you want to get specific). The original poster included a pretty helpful YouTube video of the detachment in question.

There don’t seem to be any specific actions that trigger it – users report the watch just falling off during normal usage. This could, of course, be a case of the Watch 6 strap being too tight, though even with a tight strap, users shouldn’t experience random detachments throughout the day. That defeats the purpose of a watch that tracks heavy activity.

We haven’t personally experienced this issue, but it’s easy to see how it could be happening. However, in our usage, we found that it’s actually very difficult to press the strap buttons.

If you’re experiencing this, the best course of action would likely be to contact Samsung or find a third-party 20mm watch strap that’ll look good with your Watch 6. One of our preferred brands is Ringke. You can even get Watch 5 straps that will fit easily.

It’s unclear if Samsung will do anything about this, as it could be a minority of users actually experiencing this. It may lead to Samsung dropping this design next year in favor of something a little less unreliable.