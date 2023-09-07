Privacy Sandbox in Chrome hits general availability ahead of 3rd-party cookie deprecation

Google announced today that “Privacy Sandbox for the Web” has reached general availability (GA) in Chrome.

This GA milestone, which is expected to hit 100% in the coming months, specifically applies to the relevance and measurement APIs, including Topics, Protected Audience (previously called FLEDGE), Attribution Reporting, Private Aggregation, Shared Storage, and Fenced Frames.

Advertisers and developers can now “scale usage of these new technologies within their products and services,” including for “key business use cases.”

As part of this, Chrome has new Privacy Sandbox controls in Settings > Privacy and settings > Ad privacy on mobile and desktop. You might have also encountered a fullscreen banner when opening the Android app recently. Each can be toggled on/off:

Ad topics: Based on your browsing history, topics are “used by sites to show you personalized ads” and get auto-deleted after four weeks. You’ll be able to see and block them individually.

Site-suggested ads: “Sites you visit can determine what you like and then suggest ads as you continue browsing.” You get a list of sites and the ability to block those you don’t want guessing your interests.

Ad measurements: “Sites and advertisers can measure the performance of their ads.” In terms of privacy safeguards:

Limited types of data are shared between sites to measure the performance of their ads, such as the time of day an ad was shown to you

Ad-measurement data is deleted regularly from your device

Your browsing history is kept private on your device and reports are sent with a delay to protect your identity

The other big milestone here is getting ready for the end of third-party cookies, which is currently targeting the second half of 2024. In Q1 of next year, Google will turn off third-party cookies for 1% of all Chrome users to allow for further testing.