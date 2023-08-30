 Skip to main content

Google announces October 4 event for Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 30 2023 - 9:09 am PT
Google this morning announced that its annual Pixel hardware event will be on Wednesday, October 4.

Like last year, the event is taking place in New York City. The “Made by Google event” and keynote will be at 10 a.m. ET. Google will livestream the October 4 Pixel event on YouTube and the Google Store website.

The event itself is being announced just over a month before it takes place. (It also comes 24 hours after Apple shared its iPhone 15 event.) In 2022, Google waited until the one-month mark before sending out invites, though that would fall on a holiday (Labor Day) next week.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have leaked quite a bit in recent months, including this week, while we’ve reported in-depth about the Pixel Watch 2:

