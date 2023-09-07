Google building more employee ‘Wellness Centers’ for on-campus healthcare

Google is famous for providing its employees with various perks, with the idea that it will aid and let them focus on work. To coincide with the return to office trend, the Google Wellness Center benefit is now expanding across the US to offer more healthcare services.

Google opened its first Wellness Center in 2010 to provide on-campus health care. This includes annual check-ups and simple flu shots as well as mental health, physical therapy and chiropractic care, health coaching, and lab orders.

The first location was in Mountain View/Bay Area before expanding to New York, Cambridge, and Seattle/Kirkland. Since its launch, tens of thousands of US Googlers have leveraged the benefit.

Today, the company announced internally, and shared with us, that these Wellness Centers are coming to more locations in the US and expanding what they’re offering. By next summer (2024), Google plans to open in Austin, Boulder, and Chicago. New services include an onsite pharmacy, dermatology, gynecology, and others.

Available to Googlers and their families, it will also be available to international employees visiting the States.

Overall, Google provides “medical, dental, and vision insurance for employees and dependents.” It joins other job perks across family support/care, compensation, “Flexibility and time off,” and community/personal development.

