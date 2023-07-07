 Skip to main content

Official Google and YouTube accounts join Threads

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 7 2023 - 9:48 am PT
Besides the ballooning user base – 70 million sign-ups as of Friday morning – being a good indicator of the success that Meta is having with Threads, Google, YouTube, and other official accounts are now on the social network.

Google for Developers (@googlefordevs), Google Workspace (@googleworkspace), and Google DeepMind (@deepmind), along with YouTube (@YouTube), joined fairly early after Threads launched late on Wednesday. However, only the latter account has posted so far.

Google (@google), which has 14 million Instagram followers and 29.8 million on Twitter, joined Threads on Friday morning.

A “Hey” was followed by the obligatory “fun” post of the Chrome Dino and a reminder that you can access it via Chrome widgets on Android and iOS, as well as desktop: chrome://dino.

Others will presumably follow, including Android and Pixel. Both of those accounts are already particularly active on Instagram, while CEO Sundar Pichai joining also seems likely.

Besides the brand account being present on another social network to advertise various announcements and news, it will be interesting to see whether Google and YouTube leverage Threads for customer support. It might be too early for that right now, but social support is an important aspect of modern social networks and something Twitter was relatively good for. 

