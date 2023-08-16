NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube will get live chat, monthly payments, Shorts

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV is just weeks away from gametime, and ahead of the launch, YouTube is announcing a few new features for Sunday Ticket includes live chat, monthly payments, Shorts integration, and more.

In a blog post today, YouTube highlights six key features for NFL Sunday Ticket, some of which are brand new additions. That starts with the launch of monthly payments for Sunday Ticket, as the service certainly isn’t cheap.

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube runs over $400 unless you also have YouTube TV, but YouTube will offer that through installments. Starting today, YouTube will offer the option to split the cost into four monthly payments. Subscribers will be able to pay for the first month and then get access, but then be required to pay three other installments. There’s no way to cancel, as YouTube notes on a support page.

If you purchase NFL Sunday Ticket through a monthly payment plan, your purchase is made once your first payment has been charged and you won’t be able to cancel your membership for the season you purchased. You will be automatically charged on a monthly basis for all remaining payments due for that season.

With NFL Sunday Ticket through Primetime Channels, subscribers will be required to pay $99.95 for the first month, and then $99.95 for the next three months. YouTube does note that this option is not available in Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, and Tennessee due to “local requirements.”

Beyond that, NFL Sunday Ticket will also get live chat and polls for viewers on YouTube (pictured above). This will work both on mobile and on TVs, and will also later include integration with NFL Shop.

Nothing makes game days better than being able to react to every first down, fumble and touchdown with other fans. At the start of the season, viewers watching NFL Sunday Ticket games through YouTube will be able to enjoy live chat and polls on both their mobile and TV devices. And soon, we’ll also add other features such as NFL Shop integrations to complement the viewing experience.

YouTube TV’s Key Plays will be available for Sunday Ticket games, but YouTube Shorts will also be used to see and share highlights in real-time.

Today’s blog post also gives us a better idea of how multiview will work on NFL Sunday Ticket. On YouTube, you’ll be able to watch multiple out-of-market games at once (and RedZone, if you’re subscribed), while YouTube TV will support both in and out-of-market games and RedZone as well as college football.

NFL Sunday Ticket games start streaming on YouTube and YouTube TV on September 10.

