Google shows off full Pixel Watch 2 design [Video]

Following the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro yesterday, Google this morning shared a sneak peek of the full Pixel Watch 2 design.

After faraway and angled shots, we now have our best look yet of the Pixel Watch 2 design. For the most part, nothing is drastically changing, with Google retaining the water droplet-inspired design from the last-generation that people praised.

Google shows off the new rotating crown design that is smoother and rounded instead of being a bottle cap, while the stem appears to be thinner. There no longer appears to be a hole next to the speaker cutout, but one remains next to the crown. We see the band mechanism in action again, and it looks the same as before. This is not surprising whatsoever given the number of bands already out there.

The back has the most set of changes, with the black border now much thinner. The ring of text reads: Google, Pixel Watch 2, IP68, Water Resistance 50m, EDA, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Tracking, and SPO2.

There was no explicit IP certification last year (just 5 ATM), while there’s no mention of the material. We reported aluminum in a switch from stainless steel to trim the weight, but it still looks to have a shiny polish.

Instead of sensors arranged in a row, the various components are now in a 3×3 grid, including a cross of flashing lights and contacts in the corner positions. This confirms our previous report in May that there will be an EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor for stress management and tracking.

In terms of thickness, the Pixel Watch 2 doesn’t appear to be that much thinner from the fast side shots we have today.

There’s an accompanying “You’re in for a good time” video description, with the Pixel Watch 2 being available for pre-order on Wednesday, October 4.