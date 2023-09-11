Samsung Galaxy A34 is the second budget phone to get One UI 6 beta

One UI 6 beta based on Android 14 is in full swing with the A23 series and Galaxy A54. Now, the Galaxy A34 is eligible for the beta, marking the second budget device to see Samsung’s new OS before some of its flagship phones.

Samsung’s One UI 6 is the company’s Android 14 upgrade, which brings a slew of features to Galaxy devices, as well as defining existing ones. One of the biggest changes is a new Quick Panel design that makes the experience a little more user-friendly.

The most recent device to see One UI 6 in beta form is the Galaxy A54, which was a bit of a surprise considering Samsung generally likes to get brand new OS betas out to flagship devices first. However, the Galaxy S23 series and A54 were the only two models to see the preliminary release of Android 14 on Galaxy phones.

That is, until now. New reports indicate that the Galaxy A34 is seeing the One UI 6 beta invite in the UK (via SamMobile). This marks the second budget device to get the beta version of Android 14, putting budget phones in the majority over the S23 series.

The Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip, and S22 series are all still waiting to see One UI 6 hit their devices through the Samsung Members app. Unfortunately, that invite hasn’t come yet.

Historically, this is a first for One UI releases, but it’s not a bad shift. A54 and A34 users make up a huge portion of the Galaxy base, and Samsung is looking for feedback on its implementation of Android 14. By offering the beta to that huge chunk of users, the company is hedging that it will get some useful feedback from every spectrum of the lineup.

If you’re using a Galaxy A34, A54, or S23, you can head to the Samsung Member app and look for the “One UI 6” banner at the top. If you see it, hit it and follow the instructions to join. After that, head to your settings and look for the software update page to finish installing the beta.