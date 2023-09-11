 Skip to main content

WhatsApp lays the foundation for supporting messages from other chat apps

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 11 2023 - 7:21 am PT
0 Comments

Upcoming regulations in the EU will require major chat apps to offer a level of interoperability and while some services, like Apple’s iMessage, are trying to weasel their way out of the rule, WhatsApp is currently setting up future support for messages that come from other, third-party chat apps.

The EU’s upcoming regulation targets “gatekeepers” of the web, such as Alphabet/Google, Apple, Amazon, Meta, and others. The “Digital Markets Act” aims to break up those monopolistic apps and services in several ways, including making major chat apps open their doors to supporting messages from other chat apps.

WABetaInfo has spotted limited work within the latest WhatsApp for Android updates which shows that Meta is already working to support messages from third-party apps. The feature appears within the v2.23.19.8 update and provides a dedicated section within the app for messages from other apps.

With work so far being very limited, we don’t know what messages from other apps will look like within Meta’s app, or how users will actually be able set up messages between apps. Of course, there are far bigger questions, such as how this will affect encryption, what apps will actually be supported, and whether or not this will work beyond the EU. Still, it’s great to see that the most popular messaging app on the planet is already getting started with what could be a game-changing new rule.

More on WhatsApp:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.