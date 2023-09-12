HMD Global, the brand responsible for Nokia’s Android revival, will now use its own brand too

Nokia is a brand that everyone knows, but HMD Global is actually the name responsible for the Android revival of Nokia smartphones. But, now, HMD Global says that it will start using its own brand for smartphones.

Announced in a post on LinkedIn, HMD Global’s Jean-Francois Baril explains that the company will start using its own brand for Android smartphones with a “new portfolio of HMD branded mobile devices.” He adds that HMD will “continue to design for a more sustainable and affordable future.”

This won’t mark the end of Nokia phones made by HMD, though, as the new lineup will exist alongside Nokia devices and “collaboration with exciting new partners.”

Baril explains:

I am thrilled to announce a significant milestone in HMD’s evolution – we are establishing an original HMD brand. You can expect to see a new portfolio of HMD branded mobile devices, as well as Nokia devices and collaboration with exciting new partners. True to our values, HMD will continue to design for a more sustainable and affordable future for people. We will craft technology that is obsessed with the user experience and anticipates people’s needs.

There’s no word just yet on when these new HMD-branded devices will make their way to market, or on how they’ll differ from the past several years of Nokia Android phones. Based on Baril’s comments, though, it certainly sounds like there will be an eco-friendly focus. HMD recently did launch the Nokia G310/G22, a device designed with repairability in mind by making it easy to replace components such as the battery and screen without a repair shop.

