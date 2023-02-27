Nokia G22 is designed for DIY repairs, with replacement parts starting around $20

Smartphones have always been difficult to repair, but the tides are turning as more brands move toward making repairs more accessible and affordable. HMD Global, though, has just turned that up to 11, with the new Nokia G22 being designed around do-it-yourself repairs and affordable replacement parts from day one.

Announced at MWC 2023, the Nokia G22 is a £149.99 Android smartphone that’s designed with repairability at the front of mind. The already affordable smartphone can have core components, such as the battery, replaced in mere minutes, whereas on other models, the same process could take well over an hour, HMD Global claims.

HMD Global teamed up with iFixit on the Nokia G22, with replacement parts and instructions available through the repair site. Google, Samsung, and others have also worked with iFixit on these sorts of guides and sales, but often with long wait times for parts to be available.

The cost of replacement parts for the Nokia G22 is also quite low, with a replacement charging port running at £18.99, a replacement battery at £22.99, and a replacement display at £44.99.

And the rest of the Nokia G22 isn’t exactly a bad offer, either, especially considering that £149 price tag. The device runs Android 12 out of the box and is promised at least two OS upgrades and “regular” security updates over three years – not terrible, but this should really be shipping with Android 13 at this point. The back cover is made from recycled plastic, and under the hood, there’s a respectable spec sheet. The uncommon Unisoc T606 powers the show with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage with microSD available. There’s a 6.5-inch 720p display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 5,050 mAh battery with 20W fast charging. There’s also a headphone jack and a 50MP rear camera with macro and depth sensors alongside it.

The Nokia G22 launches in the UK on March 8 and will also be available in Europe, but it won’t be launching in the US. Nokia also announced the Nokia C22 and C32, both even more affordable than the G22, and with Android 13 out of the box.

More on Android:

