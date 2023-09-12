 Skip to main content

Google on how to fix Pixel Buds low volume, humming sound

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 12 2023 - 4:53 pm PT
0 Comments

If the volume on your Pixel Buds is low or you hear a humming sound, Google has published a guide on how to fix those issues.

We haven’t heard or faced these issues ourselves, but the Pixel Buds team must believe it’s a significant enough problem to warrant instructions on how to resolve it. Google is not referring to a specific model (Pro, A-Series, etc.) today.

Have you ever experienced low volume on your buds or humming sound? These situations are not ideal but have the possibility to happen right in the middle of our favorite song or on a call or during the most intense part of a movie.

Google

Notably, these steps require going into Android’s Developer options. To enable that, go to Settings > About phone and tap “Build number” several times.

The instructions for boosting volume are split between Pixel and all other Android devices. On Google phones, it involves switching off “Disable absolute volume,” which is off by default on Android 13 and 14 devices we checked. Find it under the “Network” sub-menu, but you can just search for it:

  1. Go into your phone settings
  2. Tap System
  3. Tap Developers options
  4. Under “Networking” turn “Disable absolute volume” off
Pixel Buds volume fix

On “Non-Pixel Androids” (yup), there are possible options:

Enable “Media Volume Sync” in your device’s settings:

  1. Tap Connections
  2. Tap Bluetooth
  3. Tap Advanced
  4. Turn “Media volume sync” on

Go to devices settings:

  1. Tap Network
  2. Tap Bluetooth
  3. Select your Pixel Buds settings
  4. Edit name of the device: Rename it: “ABS-DO-ENABLE”
  5. Tap and hold the device name
  6. Disconnect and tap on the device name to reconnect 

While the steps to fix volume issues are relatively simple, it feels slightly odd that Google is directing Pixel Buds owners to Developer options rather than just updating the firmware, though that’s admittedly an infrequent occurrence.

More on Pixel Buds:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Buds

Google Pixel Buds

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com