The Weather Channel, Prime Video apps coming to Android Automotive

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 13 2023 - 11:00 am PT
1 Comment

As Android Automotive (or “Cars with Google built-in” as it’s officially called) gains traction, more and more third-party apps are rolling out, including The Weather Channel and Amazon Prime Video today.

Timed to the Detroit Auto Show, Google has announced a trio of new Android Automotive apps, starting with Prime Video to watch content from Amazon’s streaming service. It’s available now on Google Play for select Renault, Polestar, and Volvo Cars with “other brands to follow.”

Android Automotive apps

Meanwhile, The Weather Channel is making an Android Automotive app that will offer “hourly forecasts, follow-me alerting and ‘Trip View’ radar.” Meant to “keep drivers aware of the conditions ahead,” the various functions can be accessed from a top app bar. This application is coming soon to the Play Store.

Chromium-based Vivaldi is already available on Renault and Polestar vehicles as a standalone app, but it’s rolling out starting today via the Play Store. You have to be parked in order to browse.  

Meanwhile, on the Android Auto app front, WebEx (in beta, initially) and Zoom apps are rolling out starting today. You can browse and join scheduled meetings/calls directly from the in-vehicle display.

Lastly, digital car key support on Pixel and Samsung is rolling out to select Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia models in the US, Canada, and Korea. (It’s already available in Europe.)

Google says it’s “looking forward to continuing to grow support with additional automakers in the coming year.”

Android Auto

Android Automotive

