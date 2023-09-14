Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 get September 2023 update

Following a major update to Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are both getting a supplementary September security patch.

This is the first update we’ve seen after the initial introduction to One UI 5.1.1, which brought a lot of refinements to Samsung’s version of Android 13. This is especially the case on the Fold 4, which benefits from a larger screen. The update brought better multitasking to the Galaxy phone, which makes utilizing that larger screen easier.

Related: Samsung revives $1,000 trade-in and doubled storage deal for Galaxy Z Fold 5, S23 discounted too

Currently, Samsung is rolling out a September security update to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. It doesn’t offer much in the way of features, though it can be assumed to be vital for device safety.

The changelog is as follows:

The security of your device has been improved.

The September update to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is version F936U1UES3DWH7. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 variant carries the build number F721U1UES3DWH7. Both aren’t expected to be large downloads, as security patches normally take up minimal temporary space.

Both the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 are promised four years of major Android OS updates, with five years of security patches to keep the phone viable beyond that. With the phones coming to market in 2022, Android 16 looks to be the last update each device will see. Beyond that, security updates like this one in September will come for a little longer.

More on Samsung: