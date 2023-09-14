Pixel Tablet gets repair guides and replacement parts from iFixit

Google’s partnership with iFixit continues on the Pixel Tablet with genuine parts available for purchase and repair guides on key components.

There’s the $199.99 Rear Case, in Porcelain, that’s expensive because it includes: Three Microphones, Antennas, Power Button with Fingerprint Unlock, and Volume Controls. The screen also costs $200 with the 8 MP Front-Facing Camera, while the 27 Wh (7020 mAh) battery is $59.99.

The USB-C port can be replaced on its own that is not attached to the main board for $24.99. Each of the four speakers also costs $25 as does the rear camera.

iFixit offers guides on replacing the: Battery, Enclosure, Rear Camera, Screen, Speakers, and USB-C Port.

The teardown is straightforward by applying heat to the display’s perimeter to remove adhesive.

Replacing the battery involves removing screws that hold down the “battery tray” to the rear enclosure, as well as six strips of stretch-release adhesive, with iFixit warning how you shouldn’t “remove the battery cells from the black tray.”

The logic board is located at the top, which is something you definitely feel heat-wise when you hold the Pixel Tablet in portrait orientation, with a gold “G” logo.

Now, if somebody could perform a teardown of the $129 Charging Speaker Dock to find out why it’s so expensive…

