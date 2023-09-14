 Skip to main content

Pixel Tablet gets repair guides and replacement parts from iFixit

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 14 2023 - 12:01 am PT
0 Comments

Google’s partnership with iFixit continues on the Pixel Tablet with genuine parts available for purchase and repair guides on key components.

There’s the $199.99 Rear Case, in Porcelain, that’s expensive because it includes: Three Microphones, Antennas, Power Button with Fingerprint Unlock, and Volume Controls. The screen also costs $200 with the 8 MP Front-Facing Camera, while the 27 Wh (7020 mAh) battery is $59.99.

The USB-C port can be replaced on its own that is not attached to the main board for $24.99. Each of the four speakers also costs $25 as does the rear camera. 

iFixit offers guides on replacing the: Battery, Enclosure, Rear Camera, Screen, Speakers, and USB-C Port

The teardown is straightforward by applying heat to the display’s perimeter to remove adhesive.

iFixit

Replacing the battery involves removing screws that hold down the “battery tray” to the rear enclosure, as well as six strips of stretch-release adhesive, with iFixit warning how you shouldn’t “remove the battery cells from the black tray.”

The logic board is located at the top, which is something you definitely feel heat-wise when you hold the Pixel Tablet in portrait orientation, with a gold “G” logo.

Now, if somebody could perform a teardown of the $129 Charging Speaker Dock to find out why it’s so expensive…

More on Pixel Tablet

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Tablet
iFixit

iFixit

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com