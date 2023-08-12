Pixel Watch 2 arrives at FCC with new ‘metal slim’ and ‘mesh’ bands tested, LTE

Ahead of a fall launch alongside the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, three models of the Pixel Watch 2 have arrived for regulatory certification at the FCC.

Like last year, there are three Pixel Watch 2 models at the FCC today. G4TSL is the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi variant, with one of the reports revealing how Google tested “four strap materials.”

Strap 1 – Plastic active strap

Strap 2 – Metal mesh strap

Strap 3 – Metal link strap

Strap 4 – Metal slim strap

Strap 3 is presumably the single Metal Links Band we have today, while the previously announced Metal Mesh that never launched might be coming back in some updated variant for the Pixel Watch 2. What’s new today is a “metal slim strap” that could be something unique and less heavy than today’s Links Band but more solid than a Milanese strap.

GC3G8 supports LTE Band 5 and 7.

GD2WG supports LTE Band 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 17, 25, 26, 66, and 71. This should be the US cellular model and lines up with the first generation’s supported radios. (5G is not yet needed or even feasible on wearables.)

UWB, as noted in a previous specs leak, does not appear to be found in the regulatory report today. Even if it weren’t active on day one (see: Pixel Tablet) the component should be listed and tested.

Updating…

More on Pixel Watch 2: