Pixel Watch Metal Mesh Band listing removed from Google Store

At the Pixel Watch launch, Google previewed the Metal Links Band and a Metal Mesh Band. The listing for the latter accessory was removed from the Google Store on Monday.

On Monday morning (PT), the Google Pixel Watch Metal Mesh Band listing was still live on the US Google Store. As of this evening, the item is gone and the direct link now redirects to the main Accessories wall page.

Notably, the Metal Links Band listing is still live at $199.99 and unchanged with “Coming next spring,” which was correct last fall. Coming in at $129.99 (or £129, €129, CA$169.99, A$199, ¥16,800) NT$3,800, it was shown off in Champagne Gold, Matte Black, and Polished Silver to match the Pixel Watch. The metal mesh is made of stainless steel with-style lugs protruding from the case and a magnetic clasp. Available in one size, it was listed as having a 137-203mm wrist fit and offering no sweat or water resistance.

Google did exhibit the Metal Mesh Band to press last October (as seen above).

We’ll be reaching out to Google in the morning to see whether it still intends to sell the Milanese-style band. It’s possible that the company has decided to cancel production. A late-stage design issue might have arisen or demand might be limited, though it very much looks like the more expensive Metal Links version is still there. (Arguably, a mesh band is more iconic and mass market, with Apple’s coming in at $99, for comparison.) It could also just be an issue with the Google Store.

Anecdotal, the Metal Links Band was visible at Google Design’s Milan exhibit with the Pixel Tablet leak. We did not clearly spot the Metal Mesh.

More on Pixel Watch:

Thanks Raina