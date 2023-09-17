 Skip to main content

YouTube Music adding more mood filters, including ‘Cry’

Sep 17 2023
Back in 2020, YouTube Music introduced an “activity” bar with mood filters and is now giving the feature its biggest expansion yet with five new additions.

The new YouTube Music mood filters are:

  • Cry
  • Party (translation)
  • Romance 
  • To feel good (translation)
  • To sleep (translation)

Like the existing filters — Commute, Energize, Focus, Relax, and Workout, as well as Podcasts, selecting will show Mixed for you, Listen again, From your library, and Similar to [artist] carousels. 

I’m curious to see the dissection between Relax and Sleep, while Cry is somewhat amusingly named with a “Sad Songs” playlist offered. 

Energize was the last addition in 2021, with mood filters coming to the web app earlier this year. This brings the top carousel to eleven chips, which might be pushing the YTM UI. Then again, the main YouTube app also has a lot of filters/topics that dynamically change the Home feed.

These five additions are starting to appear on the mobile apps and web client, but have not yet widely rolled out. 

