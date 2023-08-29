YouTube Music team shares what top feature requests are not in development

Back in January, the YouTube Music team asked users what features they most want, and is now providing a status update on requests from the development team.

Some users really want custom playlist cover art where they upload their own images. Google says it isn’t “working on this feature at the moment,” but is “looking into other ways for you to have [more] customization options for playlists.”

The team is not working on a standalone YouTube Music app for smart TVs and game consoles. They appear content to having this functionality live in the main YouTube app, while one suggestion was provided:

…the team launched improved casting from mobile apps, so you can use your mobile to control the search, browse, or playback experience on the full YouTube app – essentially making the mobile app function as a remote (when connected) for the YouTube app for Smart TVs & Gaming Consoles.

YouTube Music launched background play with ads for free users in Canada almost two years ago. This has not expanded to any other country, and Google has “no plans for regional expansions just yet.”

Lastly, Google had “no updates to share on [the following] just yet”:

Turning off “viewer discretion” content warnings

High-quality audio

Volume normalization

Improved upload and metadata editing options

In more positive YouTube Music feature request outcomes, the sleep timer will come to other countries with the global launch of podcasts. It’s currently available in the “Americas, including Canada and Latin America.”

Besides the real-time lyrics feature that just launched, YouTube Music will soon add “lyrics sharing.” Public play counts are also coming to “top songs & public playlists.”

