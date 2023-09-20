Bluetti’s EP800 system meets next-gen off-grid needs

Bluetti has long pioneered sustainable energy options that allow people to expand their limits. The EP800 is the company’s latest power solution that simplifies living off the grid and storing home electricity for when you really need it.

There are a few different reasons you’d want to install an energy storage system in your home. You might want to convert to relying on solar energy, which can be stored and used at all times. You might otherwise want to store energy from the grid that can be used during peak hours, saving you money in the long run.

In any case, the EP800 is one of the best solutions on the market. It’s a modular energy storage system that regulates and stores power so you can use it when you need to. Its flexibility allows for usage in tons of circumstances, from residential properties to far-off-grid homesteads.

The EP800 system can power your home or other items at an output rate of 9,000 W. That can be either 240 V or 120 V, depending on your needs. This essentially means you can power just about anything in a home, including washing machines, refrigerators, and even EVs.

The design of the EP800 allows you to add additional storage in the form of B500 units. The modular nature of the EP800 system seamlessly lets you attach more storage, up to 19,840 Wh, which essentially means your home could run for days at a time. Even at its lowest storage setup, you’re still looking at 9,920 Wh of power.

Solar charging is one option that lets you break free from power restrictions. The EP800 system can run on both AC and DC currents, which broadens the types of solar solutions you can pair it with. The EP800 can let power pass through at a rate of 9,000 W and stores extra power that isn’t being used at the time in its batteries for later use. This is when you can store off-peak energy and use it when electricity is more expensive straight from the power grid.

To monitor that power, Bluetti makes use of a simple mobile app. The app can show your stored power levels, energy consumption, and renewable energy regeneration. In essence, it’s an easy way to control everything about the power your home is receiving.

Bluetti backs the EP800 system with a 10-year warranty and ensures the safety of its users by using high-end materials. The included storage batteries are cobalt-free LiFePO4, and each unit is made from NEMA 4X water-resistant materials.

The EP800 and B500 storage systems are available starting at $5,999 on Bluetti’s website. That debut price includes 2 B500 batteries and one EP800 unit. One step up gets you three total B500 batteries and one EP800 unit for $8,999. Add another B500, and you’re looking at $11,999.

Try BLUETTI EP800 Free for 30 Days. BLUETTI is currently running an Energy Freedom Program to help households reduce their energy bills and achieve power independence. 30 households in California with monthly bills over $100 can apply for a free trial of the EP800 system for a full month. After the trial, they can either return the product at no cost or keep it for an incredible 40% off the retail price.