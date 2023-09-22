One UI 6 beta 4 debuts for the Galaxy S23, fixes Google Assistant bug

As most other devices are stuck with One UI 6 beta 1, the Galaxy S23 is getting an upgrade to beta 4. This update brings a few crucial fixes but leaves room for an additional update before the full release.

The Galaxy S23 has been the golden child for Samsung’s One UI 6 beta rollout. It was the first device lineup to see the preliminary software update and is the same one to see every additional version. This comes as devices like the Z Fold and Z Flip series still don’t have access, oddly enough.

Spotted by a user on Reddit, the Galaxy S23 – so long as it’s signed up for One UI 6 beta builds – is now seeing an update under the version name “ZWIC.” The update comes in at 1,028MB and contains a few fixes for OS failures.

One such fix addresses the issue in One UI 6 beta 3 where swiping up from one corner of the phone doesn’t trigger Google Assistant, as it should. Another problem addressed is the onboarding failure when attempting to log in after initializing Samsung Pass and logging out of a Samsung account. The same user also noted that notifications drawer icons are now shown in their Material You form rather than the original artwork.

The full One UI 6 beta 4 – ZWIC – changelog is as follows:

Bugs that have been fixed Fixed the onboarding failure when retrying login after initializing Samsung Pass and logging out of Samsung account.

Fixed the problem that voice recognition is not possible when you say “answer the phone” while receiving a call.

Fixed the Google Assistant execution problem when swiping up in the gesture mode of the navigation bar.

Many other improvements Known issues Motion photo is not available.

Infinite reboot occurs when entering repair mode.

Kids app cannot be installed after updating from One UI 5.0 to One UI 6.0. It will be installed in mid-September as a separate app (public open at the end of September).

Samsung also notes that additional issues remain and have not been addressed, meaning there will likely be another beta version tacked on after this and before the full release of One UI 6. We’re still not clear on when that will happen. If you follow the timeline of One UI 5, it should be somewhere around late October or early November, though Samsung has had a few delays already.

One UI 6 beta 4 should be released in more regions alongside the US shortly. If it follows the same pattern as beta 3, South Korea, the UK, Germany, Poland, and India should also see the update soon.