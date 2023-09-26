 Skip to main content

Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 feedback survey for Pixel now open

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 26 2023 - 12:18 pm PT
Following the launch last week, Google is now soliciting feedback with an Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 survey. There are a handful of new user-facing features, as well as bugs. Google Wallet not working initially was problematic, but that has since been resolved.

First, confirm your build (U1B1.230908.003) and device (Pixel 5a-7a, Tablet or Fold), as well as location and carrier (if applicable).

As always, you rate satisfaction across 13 factors: stability, performance, battery life, device temperature, camera, Bluetooth, call quality, messaging, Wi-Fi connectivity, data connectivity, app experience, authentication (face/fingerprint), and charging (wired charging, wireless charging).

Next is a feedback question on whether you’d recommend Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 in its “current state” to others and “How satisfied are you overall with the software experience” on Android 14 from 1-5, as well as how it compares to the “previous build on your device.”

Users can then specify their “top issue area” with 15 possibilities and the ability to leave more details about the problem.

It ends on Android Beta Program Satisfaction from 1-5, with Google also asking about program logistics and providing several open fields.

