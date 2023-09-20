Here’s everything new in Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 [Gallery]

Google’s first preview of Android 14 QPR1 is now available and we are diving into the Beta 1 release to find what new features have been introduced.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Android 14 Beta 5.3 screenshots appear on the left and QPR1 Beta 1 at the right.

Google should release two more betas before the Pixel launch in December. If you want to quickly install the Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 on your compatible Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Updating…

More distinctive Quick Settings background

New particle effect when changing wallpapers

Pixel Launcher Search preferences

Tweaked settings toggles

New “Suggestions before searching” preference

Shortcut to settings at the bottom of Pixel Launcher search

Settings > About phone > Battery information

New Metro clock

Settings > Apps > Aspect ratio

Options include: App default, Full screen, Half screen, 16:9

“Device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) apply overrides to selected apps on specific large screen devices. Android 14 QPR1 introduces user overrides, which enable users to apply overrides to apps through device settings.”