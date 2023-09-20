Google rolling out Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 for Pixel

While we wait for a stable launch of the initial release, Google is already rolling out Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 to Pixel phones, Tablet, and Fold.

Quarterly Platform Releases deliver more significant changes compared to monthly bug fixes. They’re ideal for bigger UI tweaks and new features that don’t warrant waiting for the next major Android release. At the same time, QPRs are relatively stable and launch as betas rather than developer previews. Google officially says they are “suitable for general use,” with Android 14 QPR1 launching in December.

Those on the Beta Program for Android 14 will get QPR1 Beta 1 without having to do anything. However, if you want to get the final stable public Android 14 release first, opt out from google.com/android/beta.

You will then get a downgrade OTA. Ignore this update as it will wipe your device/data and install Android 13. Keep doing so until Google announces Android 14, which has a build starting with UP1A, in the coming weeks.

Here’s everything new in Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 [Gallery]

Top resolved issues

Fixed an issue where the system UI sometimes crashed after notifications were posted or interacted with.

Fixed an issue that caused devices to crash in some cases.

Fixed an issue that caused the recording view to freeze while recording video.

Fixed an issue where a device sometimes couldn’t be interacted with after rebooting.

Fixed an issue where device alarms were sometimes reset after installing a system update.

Known issues

In some cases after swapping SIM cards on a device, the device can’t connect to cellular service.

The battery level in the status bar sometimes displays as 0% temporarily.

New features

Large screen user per-app overrides “Device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) apply overrides to selected apps on specific large screen devices. Android 14 QPR1 introduces user overrides, which enable users to apply overrides to apps through device settings.” “Android 14 QPR1 introduces a new settings menu that enables users to change the aspect ratio of apps. The menu is implemented on select large screen devices, such as Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.”



The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel devices to submit problems. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 (U1B1.230908.003) with the September 2023 security patch — which just became available for Android 13 — is available for the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold, as well as the Android Emulator.

The Pixel 4a 5G and 5 are not supported and won’t be getting QPR1. The stable version of Android 14 should be the last update.

Most people will be installing via the Android Beta Program, but you can also flash or sideload. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 14.

The links currently return 404 errors: