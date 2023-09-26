 Skip to main content

Wear OS gets new custom watch face maker from the developer of Android’s iconic ‘KWGT’

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 26 2023 - 11:39 am PT
Android 11 Wear OS

Watch faces are the part of Wear OS that really lets you express yourself, and now a new custom watch face maker from an iconic Android developer promises to really put you in the driver’s seat of watch face creation.

“Kustom Watchface Maker,” or “KWCH” for short, is a new app that allows Wear OS users to fully customize a watch face from scratch. The app has a “what you see is what you get” (WYSIWYG) editor for creating designs for watch faces. The developer explains:

Revolutionize your Android smartwatch with KWCH, the most powerful Wear OS watchface creator ever! Craft unique designs using its WYSIWYG editor, display any data you need with fantastic animations! Imagine Rainmeter or Conky for your smartwatch, this is it!

With KWCH, create customized Digital and Analog Clocks (with seconds hand), Animated Patterns, Live Map backgrounds, Weather Widgets, sophisticated CPU/Memory meters, and much more. Imagination is the limit.

Kustom’s interface for making widgets and watch faces can be a little tricky to get started with, but the possibilities really are endless. The app is very similar to KWGT, which helps you make fully custom widgets for Android homescreens. Back before I personally started at 9to5Google, I was pretty big into making KWGT designs, and it really is a fun thing to do.

KWCH works on Wear OS 2.5 and above, which means it should work with the vast majority of watches out there, and is free to download and get started with.

The app comes with starter skins, a few presets, custom text and shapes, support for touch actions, and the ability to use image files to help create watch faces. An in-app Pro upgrade allows you to remove ads and create preset packs as an APK to be shared with others. If this goes how things went with KWGT, you’ll also likely start seeing watch faces for KWCH available in the Play Store from talented artists.

You can download KWCH now from the Play Store.

A few watch faces built with KWCH

