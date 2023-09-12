 Skip to main content

Wear OS copies Apple Watch App Store with new search design in Google Play [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 12 2023 - 12:35 pm PT
0 Comments

Google has quietly made an update to the Play Store on Wear OS, with app listings in search getting much bigger cards that show more information.

Searching for apps in the Google Play Store on Wear OS is a core function of the store and works rather simply. But, in a new update, Google has started showing apps with large cards in place of the previous scrolling, fairly compact list.

The new listings show the app icon and an “Install” or “Open” button to the right, with the app name, ratings, and screenshots below. It’s an information-dense view, though one that, at least personally, I’m not a big fan of on Wear OS’ typical round screens. On the Pixel Watch especially, it’s quite crowded, impacted by the watch’s small display. It’ll surely be better on something like a Galaxy Watch, but it’d still be better on a square display.

And, really, that’s only emphasized by the fact that this is literally a copy of the App Store’s search UI on the Apple Watch. The order of icons, buttons, and screenshots is pretty much identical as Apple’s own screenshot (below) shows.

App listings show in this new format for every result in a search, not just for the first result, as is often the case in the phone version of the Play Store. This change appears to be widely available as of now, and you can see it by searching any app in the Play Store on Wear OS.

Thanks, Leeroy!

More on Wear OS:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…
Google Play Store

Google Play Store

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.