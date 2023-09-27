One UI 6 beta gets pushed back for Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 5 users have been twiddling their thumbs, waiting for the One UI 6 beta to come. Unfortunately, it might be a little longer than initially expected, with Samsung noting a One UI 6 beta delay until sometime in October.

One UI 6 brings a lot of nice little changes to Samsung’s version of Android 14. One of those changes redesigns the Quick Panel experience, which is a welcome change for a lot of users. The drop-down menu is simplified and brings an easier-to-navigate UI that looks better than it did in Android 13.

The One UI 6 beta rollout has been one of the more troublesome updates we’ve seen from Samsung. What initially was planned was delayed after a couple of false starts. The Galaxy S23 series eventually saw One UI 6 in beta form become available, with a couple of budget devices following suit. Most expected the Fold and Flip 5 to get an invitation soon after the S23 lineup did, though that hasn’t been the case. In fact, there has been little mention of the Fold and Flip series of devices in regards to the new OS – until now.

A community post on Samsung’s official forums indicates that the company is going to be delaying the Fold 5 and Flip 5 in One UI 6 beta eligibility (via NingSP on X). According to the post, the Fold and Flip were supposed to see One UI 6 beta 1 sometime in September, though that obviously never transpired. The rollout is now set for October, though details are still sparse.

Samsung notes that a “little more work was needed to stabilize the software” – a completely valid reason for the delay. Even though this is a beta program, it’s preferable that One UI 6 is able to run in some capacity on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.

It’s also important to mention that the post never specifies which versions of the Fold or Flip. It’s easy to assume that the most recent additions to the lineup will see the beta first, though that could be inaccurate. We won’t know until October comes around.

Whether that means the first week in October or the end, we’re not sure either. Either way, Fold and Flip users will need to wait just a little longer for their first taste of Android 14 with One UI 6.