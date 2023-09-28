Galaxy S23 FE leaks show off camera and screen [Video]

Recent videos show a little more about the Galaxy S23 FE’s camera and display, sweetening the dedicated “fan edition” device that Samsung should be releasing very shortly.

We’ve seen virtually every physical element of the Galaxy S23 FE. It takes on a very similar design to the flagship S23 and S23+, though it’s expected a few corners will be cut to bring the price down for those who want a quintessential Galaxy experience at a more desirable entry point.

Leaked videos on Twitter/X give an even better view of the Galaxy S23 FE, focusing mainly on the camera hardware and screen. According to previous sources, the S23 FE is set to house 2x Dynamic AMOLED display that tops at 120Hz. As for the camera, earlier reports indicate that a 50MP main sensor will take position on the back of the phone, matching the S23 and S23+.

One of the videos shows off camera samples that are hard to judge based on X’s compression alone, but they have that classic Samsung post-processing look to them. Those samples are followed by “Epic camera for creators is almost here,” hinting that these marketing materials were meant to be distributed prior to a full announcement. The second video reads the same way, specific to the screen on the device.

We’ve also learned that the Galaxy S23 FE will house a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the US and some reliable companion specs, like 128GB/256GB storage options and a 4,500mAh battery. It’s also worth noting that the S23 FE is rumored to be $200 cheaper than the S23, which should put it in a good spot for consumers.

The release date of the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Buds FE, and Tab S9 FE is still unknown, though we’d expect it to be before the upcoming holidays and within the next few weeks.