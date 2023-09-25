Galaxy S23 FE will reportedly match Pixel 7 on price, use Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Samsung has one more big release in store for 2023, with “Fan Edition” devices set to make their debut. The Galaxy S23 FE seems to be a relatively basic device, but it may be attractive on its price, which reportedly matches the Google Pixel 7 in the United States.

Samsung’s current Galaxy S23 lineup starts with the base Galaxy S23, which runs $799 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 6.1-inch display, and a solid overall package. But as has been the case in past years, Samsung will undercut itself with the “Fan Edition,” which will apparently be $200 cheaper this year.

MySmartPrice reports that Galaxy S23 FE, in the US market, will cost $599. Notably, this is down $100 from the Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung’s last “Fan Edition” launch, which dropped in early 2022.

That price also matches Google’s Pixel 7, which is about to be replaced with the likely more expensive Pixel 8.

For that price, Samsung’s device will apparently be using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from Qualcomm in the United States rather than the Exynos 2200 chip, which is being used in other regions. This, notably, goes against previous reports where it was said that Samsung would use Exynos globally, including the US, on this device. Mention of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was revealed in a Google Play Console listing last week.

The report goes on to break down the rest of the specs, which include a 6.4-inch 120Hz display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, a 4,500 mAh battery with wired and wireless charging, IP68 water/dust resistance, and a trio of cameras on the rear. Those cameras apparently include a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto camera at 3x optical zoom. A 10.5MP sensor would be used for front-facing shots.

Color options apparently include Graphite, Mint, Purple, and White – pictured above from a previous leak – with additional Indigo and Tangerine colors being exclusive to Samsung.com.

Possibly the ‘Indigo’ color, as discovered in a Play Console listing

As for a release date, that’s the one thing we still don’t know, though the Galaxy S23 FE and its tablet and earbud brethren are expected to arrive ahead of the holidays and potentially in the next few weeks.

