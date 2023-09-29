 Skip to main content

OnePlus Open foldable gets its first public appearance

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Sep 29 2023 - 10:55 am PT
3 Comments

The OnePlus Open is slated to be the company’s first entry into the foldable space. Solidifying that is a public appearance that showcases the foldable in action.

Posted via Twitter/X, reputable leaker OnLeaks shared a video of the OnePlus Open being used in public. The phone was spotted in the hands of Anushka Sharma – a well-known Indian actor – on a ride swarmed with onlookers. Inside the car was the unmistakable silhouette of a OnePlus device.

The device has a large camera array that screams “OnePlus.” Normally, it might be misidentified as a different phone from the brand, but the user was seen opening the OnePlus foldable, which only leaves the possibility of the Open.

The video gives a surprisingly good look of the Open. Sharma holds it up oddly high and opens it very slowly, as if to show it off. It carries a massive camera hub on one side of the phone, along with a small flash in the top corner. The other side is, of course, the outer display of the phone.

The OnePlus Open foldable looks to be a pretty good size. Previous rumors indicate that the Open will have a design much more like the Pixel Fold or Find N2 rather than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, though it can’t be definitively proven with the surfaced video.

Other leaks indicate that the OnePlus Open will be announced around October 19, shortly after Google’s hardware event on October 4. The phone is also said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and, of course, a great camera loadout.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus ma…
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

Author

Avatar for Andrew Romero Andrew Romero

Andrew Romero's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch