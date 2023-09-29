OnePlus Open foldable gets its first public appearance

The OnePlus Open is slated to be the company’s first entry into the foldable space. Solidifying that is a public appearance that showcases the foldable in action.

Posted via Twitter/X, reputable leaker OnLeaks shared a video of the OnePlus Open being used in public. The phone was spotted in the hands of Anushka Sharma – a well-known Indian actor – on a ride swarmed with onlookers. Inside the car was the unmistakable silhouette of a OnePlus device.

The device has a large camera array that screams “OnePlus.” Normally, it might be misidentified as a different phone from the brand, but the user was seen opening the OnePlus foldable, which only leaves the possibility of the Open.

The video gives a surprisingly good look of the Open. Sharma holds it up oddly high and opens it very slowly, as if to show it off. It carries a massive camera hub on one side of the phone, along with a small flash in the top corner. The other side is, of course, the outer display of the phone.

The OnePlus Open foldable looks to be a pretty good size. Previous rumors indicate that the Open will have a design much more like the Pixel Fold or Find N2 rather than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, though it can’t be definitively proven with the surfaced video.

Other leaks indicate that the OnePlus Open will be announced around October 19, shortly after Google’s hardware event on October 4. The phone is also said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and, of course, a great camera loadout.