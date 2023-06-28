OnePlus foldable specs leak; 7.8-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 16GB RAM

Following the Pixel Fold’s debut, the foldable market continues to pick up steam. Today, a leak reveals some of the specs of the upcoming OnePlus foldable, rumored to be called “OnePlus V Fold,” which includes a brand-new chip and a big inner display.

MySmartPrice reports citing @OnLeaks that the OnePlus foldable will be packing some strong specs. That includes a 7.8-inch inner display that’s at 2K resolution and hitting a 120Hz refresh rate. That’s bigger than both the Pixel Fold and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. The outer display, meanwhile, is a 6.3-inch 120Hz panel, but the aspect ratios of either display are not mentioned.

Beyond that, there’s mention of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood, which comes as no surprise given its placement in the OnePlus 11. The OnePlus foldable may also pack 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which would certainly make it a flagship offering. A 4,800 mAh battery would provide power with 67W charging over USB-C. That’s slower than the OnePlus 11, but much faster than Google’s and Samsung’s foldables. Android 13 with OxygenOS is on board too.

The report also details camera specs, which include a 48MP primary camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP camera with a telephoto lens, but it’s unclear what optical zoom level will be available. OnePlus 11 has a mere 2x telephoto lens. 32MP and 20MP selfie cameras cut holes in the outer and inner displays, respectively.

OnePlus has confirmed that its first foldable will launch in Q3, with rumors pointing toward August. Preview renders of the device show a design with a huge circular camera bump and a reasonably wide outer display.

