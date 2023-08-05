The OnePlus Open will look a lot more like Pixel Fold and Oppo Find N2 after all

The OnePlus Open seems like a compelling foldable smartphone, but it seems it might not be what we’ve been expecting. Updated leaks of the first OnePlus foldable suggest that it will be a lot more like the Pixel Fold and Oppo Find N2 than was expected.

Over the past several months, we’ve heard a lot about the first OnePlus foldable, called the “OnePlus Open” as the brand confirmed recently. The device was thought to offer a design that sort of split the difference between Oppo’s smaller Find N2 and Samsung’s tall and narrow Galaxy Z Fold series. Leaked renders showed that design, which was certainly compelling.

But, in an update to that, @OnLeaks and SmartPrix reveal that the OnePlus Open will actually be much more similar to Google’s Pixel Fold and the Oppo Find N2.

The updated design is based on pictures of a pre-production unit, which shows a new aspect ratio that’s wider and shorter, with a proportionally bigger camera module. The whole design is more rounded, too, and has rounded corners on all sides of the display. The frame is also now shown with flat edges.

It’s unclear if this is a recent change or something that’s been in place for a while. Recently, a new rumor suggested that the Open’s release date would be delayed as the result of a change to the main display, which could also be related to this apparent redesign. Whatever the case, this doesn’t seem like a negative. While the Pixel Fold is a little wide and the Oppo Find N2 is a little small, both devices offer a great foldable experience, and if the rest of the OnePlus Open’s spec sheet remains intact, it’ll still be a compelling device.

