Hands-on: You can’t go wrong with the first Chromebook Plus models

Today, Google took the wraps off its “Chromebook Plus” initiative, which sets a new standard for quality in ChromeOS hardware and brings an exclusive set of features. At launch, there will be nine Chromebook Plus models available from Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo – but really, you could safely choose any of them.

One of the core goals that the Chromebook Plus branding aims to achieve is to make it easier to buy with confidence, regardless of how familiar you are with hardware specs. You don’t need to know about processors, displays, memory, or camera quality – just look for the “Plus.”

Meanwhile, those who do know their way around computer hardware can take advantage of the added features, including a suite of AI capabilities set to arrive in the coming months.

To kick off the program, Google partnered with four OEMs, each creating at least two models, for a total of nine Chromebook Plus options to choose from. There will be a few differences between them – convertible vs. clamshell, fingerprint sensor, size, and pricing – that may make one a better fit for you, but really, any of these Chromebooks would make a great everyday computer.

Ahead of the announcement, we were given the opportunity to briefly test most of the first wave of Chromebook Plus devices. We’ll have more in-depth thoughts to share soon, but our first impression is that buying any Chromebook Plus will ensure you’ve got a snappy, secure, and reliable computer that could last you as long as 10 years. With starting prices as low as $399, that longevity could make for a surprisingly sound investment.

Acer

First up, we have a pair of clamshell models from Acer, the Chromebook Plus 514 and Chromebook Plus 515. The latter packs a 15.6-inch (touch optional) display paired with either a 12th- or 13th-generation Intel Core processor and an available upgrade to 16 GB of RAM for better multitasking. Despite the increased size, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 can be yours for just $399.

For those looking for something with a bit more performance, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 features an AMD Ryzen 7000 series chip and 256 GB of high-speed SSD storage. Acer has packaged that performance into a more compact design with a 14-inch (touch optional) display and a starting price of $399.

Design-wise, if you’ve used an Acer Chromebook in recent years, you should know what to expect. The company is sticking to its traditional laptop style for the first Chromebook Plus offerings. Both models feature recycled materials and sustainable packaging and will be available for purchase this month.

Asus

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34

Next, the two options from Asus are perfect examples of the variety available in ChromeOS hardware today. With the Chromebook Plus CX34, Asus shows that a well-priced device can be stylish, too. This portable, lightweight, 14-inch clamshell starts at $399 and comes in a crisp Pearl White colorway with gray accents. For those with higher workloads, Asus offers this model with as high as an Intel Core i7. We’ll have more to say about the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 in the coming days – stay tuned for that.

With a slightly higher $499 starting price, the Asus Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip is the second of only two devices in today’s lineup to feature an AMD Ryzen 3 chip. Beyond the chip change, the most notable difference is the 360° hinge to use it as a tablet. Other than the addition of Chromebook Plus branding, however, this model appears to be little different from the existing CM34 Flip that launched earlier this year.

Asus Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip

HP

Uniquely, HP offers the Chromebook Plus with the highest retail price out of this first wave of devices. Starting at $749, the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c can double as a high-powered tablet thanks to a 360º hinge for its 14-inch display. For those seeking a high-spec workhorse, this device is available with a 12th-gen Intel Core i3 or i5, up to 16 GB of RAM, and as much as 512 GB of storage. It’s also one of the few Chromebook Plus models we’re aware of that can include a fingerprint sensor.

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c HP Chromebook Plus 15.6

Priced a bit closer to the rest of the group, the HP Chromebook Plus 15.6 is a sizable clamshell laptop, with the “15.6” indicating the screen size. In addition to getting a bigger screen, HP has also included a full-width keyboard with a number pad, ideal for getting work done. Available this month, the HP Chromebook Plus 15.6 starts at $599.

Lenovo

Rounding out the list, Lenovo has one option more than the other brands, though it seems the company is only releasing one wholly new device and launching rebranded “Plus” models of two others.

IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

Starting with what’s truly new, we have the IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus, which brings the latest 13th-generation Intel Core processors. As a member of the “Flex” line, the 14-inch display has a 360º hinge, allowing you to use it as a tablet. To that end, the IdeaPad Flex 5i also supports USI pens, making it perfect for drawing and taking notes. That said, in our brief hands-on time, we found the keyboard to be a bit mushy. The IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus will be available this month in North America and has a starting price of $499.

Next, there’s the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus, which seems to be a rebranded version of the existing IdeaPad Slim 3i. Along with the new branding, you’ll, of course, gain the enhanced features of Chromebook Plus. As before, you’ll be able to pick up this Chromebook at a starting price of $549.

IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus

Lenovo’s third model for this lineup, the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus, is exactly what it sounds like, being optimized for cloud gaming. You’ll find the same core hardware – including the 120 Hz refresh rate display and RGB keyboard – of last year’s IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook, combined with Google’s new “Plus” features. However, Lenovo has told us the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus will not be available in North America. You can pick it up this month in EMEA regions with a starting price of €599.