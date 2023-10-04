Android 14 adds sideways swipe to switch between personal and Work Profile in apps

With the launch of Android 14 today for Pixel, Google is highlighting new features for business and enterprise customers, like updates to Work Profile.

Android’s Work Profile feature helps separate personal and corporate data. On Android 14, you can switch between personal and Work Profiles in Google apps by swiping sideways on the profile picture that appears in the top-right corner. (Swiping up/down today already lets you switch between all signed-on accounts.)

Meanwhile, you can have work-related screenshots automatically saved to the Work Profile, while screen sharing can be limited to a single app when Casting so you “avoid accidentally sharing a personal screen when casting [your] device onto, say, a conference room screen.”

Apps like Google Messages will let you view all contacts without switching profiles. Which applications can do this is controllable by admins. Similarly, they can set what credential managers are supported.

Lastly, you can now easily search in the Settings app for Work Profile preferences and device policies.

Android 14 also increases the “default lock screen PIN number from four digits to six,” so the number of possible combinations goes from 10,000 to 1 million. At the same time, you can optionally skip having to tap enter.

There’s also the ability for admins to turn off 2G when employees are “traveling to specific high-risk locations.”

For more information on Android’s ongoing security and compliance efforts, check out the latest version of the Android Security Paper.

More on Android 14: