How to watch the Made by Google event and Pixel 8 launch

Google is planning a few big announcements today during the Made by Google 2023 event, like the new Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The event will be held with a live audience; however, anyone can stream it online. Here’s how to watch the Google event.

When Made by Google 2023 will be held and what to expect

Unlike Google I/O, the company’s yearly hardware event will be held in New York, away from beautiful Mountain View, California. The event will be relatively small and live-streamed to all publicly.

Alongside that, the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to see the spotlight. The new Watch 2 is set to have automatic workout-tracking and FitBit improvements that should round out the experience for users.

Made by Google 2023 will be held on Wednesday, October 4, and will start at 10:00 a.m. ET (5 p.m. UTC.)

How to watch Made by Google 2023

Google will be streaming the event through two avenues this year, giving you a couple of options on how to watch. The first is through YouTube and can be located on the Made by Google YouTube Channel. The second will be through Google’s website, which also houses access to purchase information once the releases go live.

Made by Google website

Made by Google on YouTube

Both avenues allow you to set a reminder for the event. Hitting Notify Me will let Google send a reminder to you prior to the live stream, so you won’t miss anything, no matter how you watch the Google event.