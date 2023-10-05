Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 rolling out for Pixel

Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 to Pixel phones, Tablet, and Fold today ahead of the December launch.

This second beta comes just two weeks after the first release, and a single day following the stable Android 14 launch. Google officially says QPR1 is “suitable for general use.”

Top resolved issues

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Settings app to crash when a user accessed system Bluetooth settings after pairing a device.

Fixed an issue on some devices where the scrolling animation sometimes stuttered or paused.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability and performance.

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel devices to submit problems. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 (U1B2.230922.006) with the October 2023 security patch is available for the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold, as well as the Android Emulator.

Most people will be installing via the Android Beta Program, but you can also flash or sideload. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 14.