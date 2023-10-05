Oppo Find N3 Flip supports select full apps on outer display including Google Messages

Oppo’s newest N3 Flip foldable is taking advantage of a bigger outer display, rolling out native support for over 80 apps right out of the box.

Flip phone foldables have been trending in a certain direction where the outer displays are getting bigger. Of course, a big cover display is hindered if you can’t do very much with it. We saw that with the Galaxy Z Flip 4. While Samsung has since introduced a bigger and more useful display, native support is still somewhat lacking, and users need to resort to using an add-on application to use non-Sasmung apps.

Right from the start, Oppo’s new N3 Flip is set to have native app support for over 80 different applications on the outer display, and they aren’t all from Oppo. In an X/Twitter post, the company showed off the N3 Flip cover screen with several app icons – five of which look to be Google apps.

One surprising but absolutely welcome addition is the Google Messages app, which means the Oppo N3 Flip’s cover display will be able to show recent messages and conversations. There’s no information on the extent of this support, meaning we don’t know yet if you’ll be able to type and send messages from the outer display.

It’s hard to say one way or another how Oppo will incorporate these apps, but they’ll obviously be limited to a narrow but tall form factor.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip launched in China last month, but the device has yet to be released in the US or anywhere else. The latest information suggests that Oppo will release the N3 Flip sometime this month, though that isn’t concrete. The Find N3 Flip will come with a new MediaTek SoC and strong camera array, as well as the Alert SLdier OnePlus has become known for.