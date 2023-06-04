 Skip to main content

Dropbox integration with Google Docs, Sheets, & Slides is changing

Avatar for Ryan Kovatch  | Jun 4 2023 - 1:46 pm PT
0 Comments
Dropbox Google Docs Sheets Slides

In an email sent out early Sunday morning, Dropbox revealed that its native Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides integration is coming to an end, with files being replaced by shortcuts. Anyone with Google Workspace files in their Dropbox accounts will have to migrate their files to Google Drive within 30 days of receiving notice, or they will be automatically converted to Microsoft Office files.

Since 2018, Dropbox users have had the ability to create, edit, and share Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides files without ever leaving the site. A special partnership with Google Cloud has enabled Dropbox to host their own editors for Docs, Sheets, and Slides, which allow users to forgo Google Drive completely.

Five years later, this partnership is changing, with Dropbox pointing users toward either Google Drive — where files will be replaced in Dropbox with shortcuts — or Microsoft Office to maintain access to their files.

A screenshot of the email sent out by Dropbox to notify users of the Google Workspace migration.
The email sent out to Dropbox users regarding Google Workspace migration.

Dropbox users who have utilized this Google functionality in the past should look out for an email with the subject line “[Action Required] Migrating your Google files,” which details the migration process.

According to the email, “Google files in Dropbox will be replaced with shortcuts to documents in Google Drive,” so long as users connect their Google and Dropbox accounts in the next thirty days. “This change will ensure you maintain access to your Google files, they remain organized with the rest of your Dropbox content, and you can use the most up-to-date Google features,” Dropbox wrote.

A screenshot of the Google Docs editor for Dropbox, part of the site's integration with Google Workspace.
The Google Docs editor for Dropbox, which keeps the majority of its functionality without saving to Google Drive.

If thirty days pass and you have not connected your Google Drive to Dropbox, all Google Workspace files in your Dropbox (.gdoc, .gsheet, and .gslides) will be automatically converted to their Microsoft Office counterparts (.docx, .xlsx, and .pptx). This will preserve certain advanced sharing settings, such as password protection, that are not immediately available upon migration to Google Drive. Note that you can convert Microsoft Office files back to Google format at any time by uploading them to Google Drive, though some document formatting may be lost or altered.

Similar integrations exist between Google Workspace and other cloud storage providers, such as Box, that work the same way. It’s unclear at this time whether these partnerships will also be dissolved, or if Dropbox is the one deciding to abandon its native Google Docs functionality. Affected users can learn more about migrating their files here.

Update: This post has been updated to reflect that some form of Google-Dropbox integration will remain after this migration.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Drive

Google Drive
Google Workspace

Google Workspace

Author

Avatar for Ryan Kovatch Ryan Kovatch

Writer/researcher at 9to5Google doing web research. Tips: ryan@9to5mac.com

Ryan Kovatch's favorite gear

Google Home Max

Google Home Max

Engineered for fidelity, the Home Max is my favorite piece of tech. If you love music, this speaker is a must. I even have two!

Pixel 5

Pixel 5

I was tentative about returning to the Pixel line after my original Pixel failed me, but the 5 has fully renewed my faith. Its battery lasts all day and then some.