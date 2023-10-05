 Skip to main content

Google releases Pixel Magnifier app, can also adjust flash brightness

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 5 2023 - 11:42 pm PT
2 Comments
Pixel Magnifier app

After debuting on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Google’s new Magnifier app is now available to download in the Play Store. It lets you “magnify small text, see object details, or zoom in on faraway text like street signs or restaurant menus behind a service counter.”

The simple app icon is a white magnifying glass against a blue background. A shutter/freeze button is flanked by zoom out/in, while you can switch between the rear and front-facing cameras. The flash button at the right very notably allows you to just intensity with a slider.  (Hint: Turn off system-wide “Camera access” to specifically use this feature.)

“Reset zoom” is centered at the bottom with a settings button at the left, just like the redesigned Google Camera, letting you access color Filters with a carousel that offers a live preview. “More settings” at the corner gives you the ability to turn on/off what appears: Inverted, Grayscale, Grayscale inverted, Yellow on black, Black on yellow, Yellow on blue, Blue on yellow, White on blue, Blue on white, Red on black, and Black on red. 

Google Pixel Magnifier
Google Pixel Magnifier
Google Pixel Magnifier

Then there are Contrast and Brightness adjustments with a slider, as well as plus/minus buttons, with a quick reset possible.

Upon capturing an image you can keep applying Filter, Contrast, and Brightness adjustments. In the top-right corner, you can send to Google Lens for analysis, copying text, and text-to-speech. There’s also saving to a new device folder, with the ability to browse a Magnifier-specific camera roll from the bottom-right corner. Finally, you can share via the system sheet.

According to the Play Store listing, Magnifier “requires Pixel 5 or later model.” The Pixel Fold and Tablet aren’t currently supported. Besides the Quick Settings tile, Google conveniently suggests opening Magnifier via Pixel’s Quick (back) tap feature: 

  1. Open your phone’s Settings app.
  2. Go to System > Gestures > Quick tap.
  3. Turn on Use Quick tap.
  4. Choose open app. Next to “Open app,” tap Settings. Then select Magnifier.
  5. To open Magnifier, tap twice on the back of your phone

Thanks, Radnus

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com