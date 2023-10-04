 Skip to main content

Pixel 8 debuts new Magnifier app, Recorder adding AI summaries

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 4 2023 - 9:30 am PT
1 Comment
Pixel Magnifier app

Besides a new Thermometer app, Google is introducing a new Magnifier app with Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The Pixel’s excellent Recorder app is also getting a “Summarize” feature for recordings later this year.

This straightforward Magnifier app zooms in on small print. You can, of course, replicate that functionality by manually taking a picture today, but Google is providing a more dedicated experience. 

The viewfinder clearly takes after Google Camera – settings are also in the bottom-left corner – with a shutter button to freeze the frame, which is flanked by zoom in and out. You can also quickly turn on the flash while there’s a button to quickly “Reset zoom.”

After taking a still, the Magnifier app lets you analyze with Google Lens (to copy text via OCR), save to your Pixel, and share. 

Looking ahead to December (Feature Drop), the Recorder app will get the ability to automatically “Summarize” recordings. Just open a session’s Transcript tab to find the new button, and Google will take a few seconds to generate bullet points. You have the ability to hide it and leave feedback with a thumbs-up/down. This joins the broader Google Assistant feature.

Lastly, the Recorder app is getting the simple ability to favorite recordings from the app bar.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8
Google Recorder

Google Recorder

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com