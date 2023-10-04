Pixel 8 debuts new Magnifier app, Recorder adding AI summaries

Besides a new Thermometer app, Google is introducing a new Magnifier app with Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The Pixel’s excellent Recorder app is also getting a “Summarize” feature for recordings later this year.

This straightforward Magnifier app zooms in on small print. You can, of course, replicate that functionality by manually taking a picture today, but Google is providing a more dedicated experience.

The viewfinder clearly takes after Google Camera – settings are also in the bottom-left corner – with a shutter button to freeze the frame, which is flanked by zoom in and out. You can also quickly turn on the flash while there’s a button to quickly “Reset zoom.”

After taking a still, the Magnifier app lets you analyze with Google Lens (to copy text via OCR), save to your Pixel, and share.

Looking ahead to December (Feature Drop), the Recorder app will get the ability to automatically “Summarize” recordings. Just open a session’s Transcript tab to find the new button, and Google will take a few seconds to generate bullet points. You have the ability to hide it and leave feedback with a thumbs-up/down. This joins the broader Google Assistant feature.

Lastly, the Recorder app is getting the simple ability to favorite recordings from the app bar.