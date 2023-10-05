Google Pixel Watch ‘Active’ band gets tweaked design, ditches ‘Chalk’ white and universal sizing

The default band for the Google Pixel Watch is the “Active” band, which has a silicone-like material and is good for workouts or just casual wear. With the launch of Pixel Watch 2, Google has refreshed the Active band, among others, with new colors but also a slightly updated design.

The Pixel Watch Active band is one that we’ve been quite pleased with, especially in light that it’s the band that most folks are using since it’s included with your purchase. The fluoroelastomer material tends to be kinder to the skin compared to typical silicone bands, and it’s just overall comfortable and, now that we’ve been able to use them for a year, also pretty durable.

With Pixel Watch 2, Google is introducing two new color variants too – “Bay” blue and “Porcelain” white, which replaces the lighter “Chalk” color. Admittedly, that stark white option did stain rather easily, so this is probably a change for the best, but if you’re a fan of the white like I’ve been, you can still pick one up from retailers such as Amazon.

These updated bands look pretty much identical, but they are a little different in two ways. That starts with how Google is selling them.

Existing Active band colors have been sold in a “Universal” size. Buyers are shipped three total parts: a top half with the loops to hold the band in place and two bottom halves that connect to the other side but were sized for different wrists. Now, Google is only selling bands in “Small” or “Large” sizes, so you’ll need to figure out if you fit within 130-175mm or 165-210mm measurements. It’s not fully clear why Google made this change, but if I had to guess, it might be an environmental move since the second half of the band likely often went to waste.

However, despite the lack of a second band in the box, the pricing isn’t changing, with a new band still being $50.

Google is also using this same sizing on the new Active Sport band, which is lighter and has holes for better breathability.

But, on the typical Active band, another change we noticed is that Google has slightly tweaked the design. The new band, only in the new colors, is a little bit thicker and a little more rigid across the horizontal axis. This, as far as I can tell in very limited testing, shouldn’t affect the way the band feels, but I’d think it might make it slightly better at holding onto the peg that keeps the band on. There’s more of a “snap” when the band goes on or off that wasn’t there on older versions. It’s a very minor change, but progress nonetheless.

