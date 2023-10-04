New Pixel Watch 2 bands: Metal Slim, Mesh, and Active Sport, plus Medical ID Tag

With the Pixel Watch 2, Google is introducing three bands and updating existing straps with new colors.

First up is the perforated Active Sport Band made of silicone that’s ideal for exercise. It’s available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Moondust, Coral, and Hazel.

Then there’s the Metal Mesh Band. This Milanese strap was announced last year but never launched. Despite initially being planned for the first watch, Google notably says this band is only compatible with the Pixel Watch 2. Available in Polished Silver, Matte Black, or Champagne Gold, it’s made of stainless steel with a magnetic clasp.

The Metal Slim Band has the same compatibility and is made of stainless steel. Also available in Polished Silver, Matte Black, or Champagne Gold, it’s not sweat- or water-resistant and is basically a smaller version of the Metal Link strap, which is unchanged today.

The Stretch Band is still available in Obsidian but is now joined by Coral (which is darker than last year’s Rose), Bay, Porcelain, and Sage.

The Coral and Ivy Woven Bands remain, with a dark Sage (to replace Lemongrass) and a new Bay debuting alongside the Pixel Watch 2.

On the Two-Tone Leather front, Bay and Porcelain join Charcoal, while Crafted Leather adds a blue Moondust to complement Obsidian.

To round things out, the Active Band is available in Obsidian, Hazel, Porcelain, and Bay.

The last band-related addition isn’t a strap but a Medical ID Tag that costs $9.99. Sliding onto the Active, Active Sport, Crafted Leather, Two-Tone Leather, Metal Mesh, and Woven Bands, this bright red market instructs emergency responders to hold down the crown to get any medical information you might have added to your Pixel Watch.