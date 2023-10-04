Google’s Call Screening is coming to Pixel Watch alongside major improvements

Call Screening is a Pixel-exclusive that mitigates the difference between unwanted spam calls and important calls you just can’t take. With a quality overhaul, Call Screening is coming to the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2.

If you’ve used Call Screening before, you’ll know just how great it can be. The feature is a Pixel-exclusive and has made it possible to avoid wasting time on unknown callers. The difference between a spam call and an important one is visible on your device, thanks to Google Assistant essentially taking the call for you.

Google announced that this feature is getting an expansion, with Call Screening coming to Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. When a call goes to Call Screening, you’ll see it on your connected Pixel Watch. The message left by the caller will appear on the Pixel watch, and you’ll be able to answer or decline the call from your wrist.

The Pixel Watch will also see some of the improvements Google announced would be coming to the feature on Tensor-equipped devices. One major change is the AI-driven responses that Call Screening can give callers. Rather than a set “Please leave a message for the caller” given in the generic Google Assistant voice, a new personality will take its place.

In the demo, a new voice takes the stage and delivers a convincing answer to an unknown caller. The new AI voice sounds incredibly realistic and leaves natural inflection throughout the reply that would convince just about anyone that a real person answered the call.

With Call Screening and new AI improvements, the virtual calling assistant is able to determine whether or not the call is spam. If the caller responds with something like “You’ve won an all-expenses paid trip” or another phrase along those lines, the virtual assistant will decline the call and opt not to ask for the caller to leave a message.

However, if something like an airline calls and makes it clear what the call is about, the AI-driven assistant will attempt to connect you, knowing that the call is likely legit. You’ll see a summary response from the caller alongside options to report spam, take a message, or respond with a message.

If someone calls trying to confirm an appointment, contextual replies kick in, and the assistant will offer to end the call and forward you the appointment reminder.

Google states that these new Call Screening features will become available in a feature drop later this year for Tensor devices and the Pixel Watch series.